UNLV roundup: Swim teams sweep opener against Cal Baptist

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2020 - 8:16 pm
 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

The UNLV men’s and women’s swimming teams opened their seasons Wednesday by sweeping California Baptist at Buchanan Natatorium. The women won 141-100 and the men 141-116.

Freshman Blanka Bokros paced the women by winning the 200-yard butterfly in 2 minutes, 0.85 seconds and swimming a leg of the 200 medley relay team that won in 1:44.12.

For the men, senior Richard Szilagyi won the 100 backstroke in 50.13 seconds, was part of the winning 200 freestyle (1:22.30) and medley (1:29.30) relays and posted the day’s best 100 freestyle time of 45.53 seconds.

