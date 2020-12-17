UNLV roundup: Swim teams sweep opener against Cal Baptist

The UNLV men’s and women’s swimming teams opened their seasons Wednesday by sweeping California Baptist at Buchanan Natatorium. The women won 141-100 and the men 141-116.

The Associated Press

Freshman Blanka Bokros paced the women by winning the 200-yard butterfly in 2 minutes, 0.85 seconds and swimming a leg of the 200 medley relay team that won in 1:44.12.

For the men, senior Richard Szilagyi won the 100 backstroke in 50.13 seconds, was part of the winning 200 freestyle (1:22.30) and medley (1:29.30) relays and posted the day’s best 100 freestyle time of 45.53 seconds.