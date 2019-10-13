UNLV roundup: Swim teams sweep; volleyball team rallies

The UNLV swimming and diving teams capped their home-opening weekend with a sweep over Cal State Bakersfield, while the volleyball team staged a stirring rally to upset Boise State.

For the women, sophomore Carissa Armijo won the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:24.20), 500 freestyle (5:01.29) and 200 individual medley (2:07.60) in the Rebels’ 189-111 victory. For the men, junior Richard Szilagyi won the 50 freestyle (20.81 seconds) and 100 freestyle (45.20 seconds) in UNLV’s 194-104 win.

First-place efforts for the women came from sophomore Montse Moreno (1-meter diving, 253.05), sophomore Julia Filippova (200 freestyle, 1:50.41), junior Kate Afanasyeva (100 backstroke, 56.07 seconds), sophomore Kacey Kiuchi (200 backstroke, 2:04.61), sophomore Skylar Moore (200 breaststroke, 2:25.65) and the 400 freestyle relay team of junior Camryn Wheals, Afanasyeva, Filippova and sophomore Ava Haase (3:28.29).

First-place efforts for the men came from junior Jesse Cawley (1-meter diving, 307.65; 3-meter diving, 329.40), freshman Cameron Castro (1,000 freestyle, 9:37.07; 500 freestyle, 4:37.44), senior Hayden Hemmens (200 freestyle, 1:39.23), sophomore Sam Willstrop (100 breaststroke, 57.39 seconds), freshman Pansos Bolanos (200 backstroke, 1:47.03), junior Sean Gage (200 breaststroke, 2:05.42), sophomore Hayden Cornellison (200 individual medley, 1:54.31) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Bolanos, Szilagyi, freshman Steven Butler and junior Brian Chavez (3:03.13).

VOLLEYBALL

At Cox Pavilion, Mariena Hayden had 15 kills and 17 digs to help the Rebels rally from a two-set deficit to a 3-2 win over Boise State in a Mountain West match.

Shelby Capllonch had 13 kills and 21 digs for UNLV (8-9, 4-2), which won by scores of 23-25, 18-25, 28-26, 25-23, 15-13 in its fourth straight victory.

Janell Walley had 21 kills on .500 hitting and four blocks for the Broncos (12-5, 4-2 Mountain West), who held a hitting advantage of .296 to .219 but fell to 3-3 on the road.

Erin Davis had 13 kills on .417 hitting, Antonette Rolda 36 assists, Lauryn Burt 28 assists and Paris Oliveira 20 digs for the Rebels, who had edges of 70-69 in kills, 69-66 in assists and 7-1 in aces while improving to 3-5 at home.

Lauren Ohlinger had 13 kills and 18 digs, Shae Duffy 12 kills, Danielle Boss 59 assists and 16 digs, Allison Casillas 23 digs and Jessica Donahue nine blocks for Boise State.

WOMEN’S GOLF

At Austin, Texas, sophomore Veronica Joels had eight birdies en route to an even-par 144 to tie for 11th through two rounds of the three-round, 15-team Betsy Rawls Invitational.

The Rebels were at 28-over 604 and in 12th place, 40 strokes behind pace-setting Kent State.

Kent State was at 12-under 564, followed by Oklahoma State at 567, with Texas and Miami tied for third at 572. Those four were the lone teams to come in under par.

Miami senior Renate Grimstad topped the individual leaderboard by one stroke at 9-under 135 in the 78-player field.

For UNLV, freshman Elina Saksa was tied for 29th at 4-over 148, junior Samantha Fuller was tied for 59th at 11-over 155, junior Cathy Liu was 71st at 15-over 159, and freshman Dana Puyol was 74th at 20-over 164.

BASEBALL

At Wilson Stadium, Austin Pfeifer, Chase Hanson and Jacob Ortega homered to lead the Scarlet team to a 9-1 win in Game 2 of the Scarlet & Gray World Series, tying the best-of-three event at one win each.

Jake McLean, Erica Bigani and James Gamble had two hits each for the Scarlet team, which lost the opener 2-0 on Friday.

Scarlet pitchers Haydn King and Chase Maddux combined to allow one run on six hits. The Gray team’s lone run scored with two outs in the seventh inning.

Gray pitcher Bradley Spooner pitched four strong innings, but the Gray team’s bullpen was touched for seven runs.

The decisive Game 3 tentatively is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 30.