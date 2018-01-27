UNLV roundup: Swim teams sweep Wyoming

UNLV’s swimming and diving teams swept Wyoming on Friday at Buchanan Natatorium, with the men cruising to a 91-56 victory and the women pulling out a 77-69 win.

Forrest Beesley won the 100-yard freestyle and was part of two winning relays to help UNLV’s men rout Wyoming 91-56 in a swimming and diving meet Friday at Buchanan Natatorium.

Ida Schutt and Sophia Carnevale each were part of two wins as UNLV’s women edged the Cowgirls 77-69.

Beesley won the 100 freestyle in 44.76 seconds, teamed with Richard Szilaygi, Dylan Tarazona and Francois Van Wynesberge to win the 400 medley relay in 3 minutes, 16.21 seconds and teamed with Or Sabatier, Tarazona and Mark Theall to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:21.09.

Szilaygi also won the 50 backstroke in 23.17 seconds.

Schutt won the 400 individual medley in 4:19.46 and teamed with Carnevale, Kyndal Phillips and Kate Afanasyeva to win the 400 medley relay in 3:42.11.

Carnevale also won the 50 breaststroke in 28.82 seconds.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Berkeley, Calif., Aiwen Zhu notched upset victories at No. 1 singles and doubles in the Rebels’ 4-3 loss to No. 11-ranked California to open the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Zhu downed No. 27 Anna Bright 7-6 (8), 6-4 and teamed with En-Pei Huang to beat Bright and Julia Rosenqvist 6-4.

Also for UNLV (2-1), Juliet Zhang posted a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Jasie Dunk at No. 6 singles and teamed with Izumi Asano for a 7-5 victory over Alexis Nelson and Vivian Glozman at No. 3 doubles.

The Golden Bears (1-0) clinched the outcome with Nelson’s 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4 win over Samantha Li at No. 5 singles.

In the other singles matches, Huang lost to Rosenqvist 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2, Asano lost to Maria Smith 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3, and Anna Bogoslavets lost to No. 40-ranked Olivia Hauger 6-1, 7-5 at No. 4.

In doubles, Bogoslavets and Li lost to Hauger and Smith 6-1 at No. 2.

The Rebels next play Mississippi State (2-1) in the tournament on Saturday.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Seattle, Stella Clemens placed sixth in the pentathlon with 3,585 points on the first day of the Washington Invitational, while Kylie Vandenberg placed 16th (3,289) and Jaela Williams 23rd (3,116).

Clemens’ best showing was the in the shot put, which she won with a throw of 40 feet, 11 inches. She finished between 11th and 14th in the four other events — the 60-meter hurdles, the 800, the high jump and the long jump — with a career-best time of 9.17 seconds in the hurdles race.

Vandenberg topped out at eighth in the shot put (35 feet, 0.5 inches) and was 12th in the 800 (2 minutes, 29.99 seconds).

Williams, competing in her first pentathlon, placed fourth in the 60 hurdles in 8.80 seconds and cracked the top 10 in the long jump (16 feet, 10 inches).