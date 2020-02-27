49°F
UNLV roundup: Swimming relay team breaks league record

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2020 - 9:49 pm
 

UNLV set a team and league record in winning the 800-yard freestyle relay at the Western Athletic Conference men’s swimming and diving championships Wednesday in Houston.

Freshmen Ogi Maric and Christopher Mykkanen, junior Bryan Chavez and senior Hayden Hemmens finished in 6 minutes, 20.04 seconds. Maric and Chavez also were part of the Rebels’ second-place 200 medley relay, along with junior Richard Szilagyi and sophomore Jack Binder. They finished in 1:26.51.

Through the first day of the four-day meet, UNLV is third in the seven-team standings with 85 points, behind Air Force (121) and Grand Canyon (91). California Baptist (83) is fourth, followed by Cal State Bakersfield (78), Wyoming (77) and Seattle (48).

Freshman Panos Bolanos set a Rebels record in the 200 backstroke, finishing his time trial in 1:41.08. And junior Jesse Cawley tied for eighth in 3-meter diving with a score of 282.90.

UNLV’s record-setting effort in the 800 freestyle relay chopped four seconds off the program and league marks, and it ranks 18th in the NCAA this season.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Senior En-Pei Huang was named Mountain West player of the week after going 6-0 in singles and doubles while helping the Rebels (4-5) to three wins last week.

A native of Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, Huang did not lose a set in six matches at No. 2 singles and at No. 1 doubles with junior Izumi Asano against Weber State, Texas-El Paso and Youngstown State.

Huang and Asano, ranked No. 15 nationally in doubles, are 15-3 this season.

This week was the third straight in which a UNLV player was named the league’s top player for the week, with Asano winning twice. Huang also received the honor twice last season.

