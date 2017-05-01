UNLV roundup: Tennis teams blanked in league tourney finals

UNLV sophomore Aiwen Zhu returns a shot Sunday in the Mountain West championship final. She teamed with En-Pei Huang for a doubles victory in the Rebels' 4-0 loss to San Jose State. (Justin Tafoya/NCAA)

The UNLV women’s and men’s tennis teams lost by 4-0 scores Sunday in the Mountain West championship finals.

The top-seeded women (18-8) fell to No. 3 seed San Jose State (14-7) at Fertitta Tennis Complex, and the No. 3-seeded men (19-9) bowed to No. 1 seed Utah State (23-8) in Boise, Idaho.

Marine Dans and Gaelle Ray each notched a singles victory and teamed for a 7-5 win in doubles for the Spartans, who dethroned the Rebels to win their first league tournament title.

Aiwen Zhu and En-Pei Huang combined for a 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles for UNLV, and both led their singles matches when play was halted after San Jose State clinched the match.

For the Utah State men, Jack Swindells and Jonas Maier each won a singles match and teamed for a 6-4 doubles triumph.

The Rebels’ lone victory came from the No. 1 doubles team of Jakob Amilon and Evaldo Neto.

BASEBALL

Curtis Perrin led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a home run, and Connor Moore pitched seven shutout innings to lead Seattle to a 1-0 victory over UNLV in a nonconference baseball game Sunday in Bellevue, Washington.

Perrin finished 3-for-3, and Moore (2-1) held the Rebels (17-30) to five hits and two walks and struck out six as the Redhawks (15-26-1) won two of three in the weekend series.

Garrett Poole (2-5) pitched the distance for UNLV, giving up six hits and one walk and striking out four.

Zach Wolf set the Rebels down in order in the eighth and ninth to post his third save.

Michael Macove went 2-for-3 for UNLV.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Morgan Howe followed Miranda Rohleder’s two-out, two-run double in the seventh inning with a go-ahead run-scoring single to send Fresno State to a 4-3 victory over UNLV and a sweep of the three-game Mountain West weekend series.

Janine Petmecky and Justine Federe each had an RBI single in a three-run third inning for the Rebels (23-23, 6-12), who held a 9-7 edge in hits. Petmecky finished 3-for-4.

Savannah McHellon homered in the fourth for the Bulldogs (29-20, 9-8).

Both pitchers went the distance. Kamalani Dung (20-12) won her third game of the series, giving up three runs on nine hits and one walk and striking out three.

Morgan Ettinger (12-14) permitted four runs on seven hits and two walks and struck out three.