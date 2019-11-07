58°F
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Tennis team’s doubles duo falls in first round

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2019 - 10:01 pm
 

UNLV’s top women’s doubles team dropped its first-round match Wednesday in the main draw of the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in Newport Beach, California.

Senior En-Pei Huang and junior Izumi Asano lost 6-2, 6-3 to Oklahoma State junior Lisa Rioux and freshman Ayumi Miyamoto, the first loss for the Rebels duo in the fall season.

Huang and Asano next move into Thursday’s consolation draw.

