UNLV roundup: Tennis team’s doubles duo falls in first round
UNLV’s top women’s doubles team dropped its first-round match Wednesday in the main draw of the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in Newport Beach, California.
Senior En-Pei Huang and junior Izumi Asano lost 6-2, 6-3 to Oklahoma State junior Lisa Rioux and freshman Ayumi Miyamoto, the first loss for the Rebels duo in the fall season.
Huang and Asano next move into Thursday’s consolation draw.