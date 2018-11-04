UNLV roundup: Thestrup wins title in home tennis tournament

UNLV senior Olle Thestrup won the Flight One singles title in the Easley Memorial Classic by outlasting UCLA sophomore Connor Rapp 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6) in the championship match Sunday.

(Getty Images)

UNLV senior Olle Thestrup, a transfer from Auburn, won the Flight One singles title in the Easley Memorial Classic by outlasting UCLA sophomore Connor Rapp 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6) in the championship match Sunday at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

The UCLA duo of Max Wild and Bryce Pereira won the doubles title by downing fellow Bruins Rapp and Lucas Bellamy 8-6.

Players from five other programs competed in the individual event: UCLA, Southern Methodist, Arizona State, Loyola Marymount and Mesa Community College.