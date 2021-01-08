42°F
UNLV roundup: Thomas, Lady Rebels edge Colorado State

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2021 - 10:27 pm
 
UNLV guard Bailey Thomas, shown in March, had a game-high 29 points Thursday in the Lady Rebels ...
UNLV guard Bailey Thomas, shown in March, had a game-high 29 points Thursday in the Lady Rebels' 80-76 win over Colorado State at Cox Pavilion. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bailey Thomas hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:12 left and totaled 29 points and six assists to lead UNLV past Colorado State 80-76 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

Desi-Rae Young had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (4-4, 2-1) in their first game in 16 days. They halted a four-game win streak by the Rams (7-2, 3-2).

McKenna Hofschild had 20 points and eight assists for Colorado State, which trailed 18-17 after one quarter, 38-30 at halftime and 56-51 entering the fourth quarter.

Nia Johnson had 16 points and six rebounds for UNLV, which shot 45.9 percent — including a 12-for-27 showing on 3-pointers — and held a 43-29 edge in rebounds.

Jamie Bonnarens had 12 points and Petra Farkas 11 points and six rebounds for the Rams, who shot 44.6 percent while making 12 of 31 3-point tries.

