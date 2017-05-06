UNLV roundup: Three homers help Fresno State to baseball rout of Rebels

Nick Ames, shown last season, went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for UNLV on Friday in the Rebels' 12-5 loss to visiting Fresno State. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jared Akins and Torin Goldstein each homered and drove in three runs, and Jake Stone went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs to lead Fresno State past UNLV 12-5 in a Mountain West baseball game Friday at Wilson Stadium.

Nick Ames went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Rebels (17-31, 7-15), who never led and were outhit 17-8.

Akins, Aaron Arruda, Scott Silva, Korby Batesole and Austin Guibor had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs (24-21, 12-10), who won their fourth straight.

Silva and Batesole each had a double, Silva and Arruda scored twice, and Guibor tripled.

Fresno State starter Ricky Tyler Thomas (5-3) gave up four runs on seven hits and three walks and struck out four in six innings.

Cody Howard had a double, drove in two runs and scored twice for UNLV, and Payton Squier went 2-for-4 with a double.

Rebels starer Alan Strong (5-5) was charged with eight runs, seven earned, on 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked none.

SOFTBALL

At San Diego, Sydnee Cable went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and a double to power San Diego State to a 5-3 win over UNLV.

Alyssa Navarro had a solo home run, an RBI single and a sacrifice fly for the Rebels (23-24, 6-13 Mountain West), who matched the eight hits by the Aztecs (27-17, 11-8) but left eight runners on base.

Janine Petmecky went 2-for-3 for UNLV, which trailed 3-2 before Cable’s home run in the fifth.

San Diego State starter Erica Romero (9-5) gave up two runs, one earned, on six hits and no walks and struck out two in four innings. Alex Formby worked the final three innings, permitting one run on two hits and one walk and striking out three, for her sixth save.

Megan Smith had an RBI single in the second and Jaylene Ignacio a run-scoring double in the fourth for the Aztecs.

Rebels starter Morgan Ettinger (12-15) went the distance, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks and striking out one.