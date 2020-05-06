100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Three softball players named all-league

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2020 - 4:50 pm
 

UNLV senior second baseman Justine Federe, junior first baseman Mia Trejo and sophomore pitcher Jenny Bressler were named to the 27-member All-Mountain West softball team for a second straight season, the league announced Wednesday.

Federe, from Chula Vista, California, led the Rebels with a .376 batting average, six home runs, 26 RBIs, 22 runs and a 15-game hitting streak. She had five game-winning RBIs in the season’s final three weekends and was named league player of the week Feb. 25.

Trejo, from Tucson, Arizona, has made 129 straight starts at first base and batted .438 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs in the season’s final weekend. Bressler, from Canton, Michigan, led the Mountain West in opposing batting average (.180) and tied for first in wins (11). She struck out 89 in 82⅔ innings, accounted for five of the Rebels’ eight shutouts and threw their first no-hitter since 2013 on Feb. 13 against Montana.

MOST READ
1
Document: MGM Resorts furloughs could turn into layoffs Aug. 31
Document: MGM Resorts furloughs could turn into layoffs Aug. 31
2
With fewer offerings for fun, how will Las Vegas lure visitors amid pandemic?
With fewer offerings for fun, how will Las Vegas lure visitors amid pandemic?
3
‘Mission accomplished’: Henderson councilwoman wants to reopen economy
‘Mission accomplished’: Henderson councilwoman wants to reopen economy
4
Culinary union: State casino reopening guidelines don’t go far enough
Culinary union: State casino reopening guidelines don’t go far enough
5
LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak in over his head
LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak in over his head
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV senior En-Pei Huang, shown in 2017, was named All-Mountain West in doubles for a fourth ti ...
UNLV roundup: Five tennis players given league honors
RJ

UNLV seniors En-Pei Huang, Alex Kobelt and Eric Samuelsson and juniors Izumi Asano and Jordan Sauer gained All-Mountain West tennis honors, the league announced Thursday.