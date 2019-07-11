97°F
UNLV roundup: Track signee named California athlete of year

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2019 - 8:43 pm
 

UNLV signee Jazlynn Shearer was named the MileSplitCA girls track athlete of the year after leading Silver Creek High School in San Jose, California, to a second-place finish at the CIF state championships.

Shearer placed first in the 100-meter hurdles (13.24 seconds) and the triple jump (41 feet, 1 inch) and was runner-up in the long jump (19 feet, 10¾ inches).

Shearer’s time in the 100 hurdles ranked third nationally in 2019. Her season-best effort in the triple jump (41 feet, 3¾ inches), achieved in April, was tops in California.

Shearer, who signed with UNLV in November, will be eligible to compete for the Rebels in 2019-20.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Graduate Alyssa Getty and rising junior Cathy Liu were named Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-America scholars for the second straight year, and rising sophomore Veronica Joels gained the designation for 2018-19.

Getty, a four-year letterwinner and three-time Mountain West Champion, graduated in May with a communications degree, finishing with a 3.56 grade-point average.

Liu, entering her third year with the Rebels, is an interdisciplinary studies major with a 3.51 GPA. Joels, a Las Vegas native from The Meadows, finished her freshman year with a 3.73 GPA as a hospitality management major.

The three selections are the most for UNLV since they had three — Charlotte Brooks, Bethany Calvo and Katerina Prorokova — in 2011-12.

MEN’S GOLF

At Reno, rising junior J.J. Gresco shot 75-72-70—217 to finish 1 over par and win the Nevada State Amateur by two strokes over Las Vegas resident Mitchell Abbott, who led by four strokes after two rounds, at Somersett Golf & Country Club.

Grant McKay, a Coronado High School product, placed third at 6 over.

