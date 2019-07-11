UNLV roundup: Track signee named California athlete of year

UNLV signee Jazlynn Shearer was named the MileSplitCA girls track athlete of the year after leading her California high school to a second-place finish at the CIF state championships.

UNLV signee Jazlynn Shearer was named the MileSplitCA girls track athlete of the year after leading Silver Creek High School in San Jose, California, to a second-place finish at the CIF state championships.

Shearer placed first in the 100-meter hurdles (13.24 seconds) and the triple jump (41 feet, 1 inch) and was runner-up in the long jump (19 feet, 10¾ inches).

Shearer’s time in the 100 hurdles ranked third nationally in 2019. Her season-best effort in the triple jump (41 feet, 3¾ inches), achieved in April, was tops in California.

Shearer, who signed with UNLV in November, will be eligible to compete for the Rebels in 2019-20.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Graduate Alyssa Getty and rising junior Cathy Liu were named Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-America scholars for the second straight year, and rising sophomore Veronica Joels gained the designation for 2018-19.

Getty, a four-year letterwinner and three-time Mountain West Champion, graduated in May with a communications degree, finishing with a 3.56 grade-point average.

Liu, entering her third year with the Rebels, is an interdisciplinary studies major with a 3.51 GPA. Joels, a Las Vegas native from The Meadows, finished her freshman year with a 3.73 GPA as a hospitality management major.

The three selections are the most for UNLV since they had three — Charlotte Brooks, Bethany Calvo and Katerina Prorokova — in 2011-12.

MEN’S GOLF

At Reno, rising junior J.J. Gresco shot 75-72-70—217 to finish 1 over par and win the Nevada State Amateur by two strokes over Las Vegas resident Mitchell Abbott, who led by four strokes after two rounds, at Somersett Golf & Country Club.

Grant McKay, a Coronado High School product, placed third at 6 over.