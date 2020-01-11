39°F
UNLV roundup: Track team notches three wins in indoor opener

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2020 - 11:10 pm
 

Jonon Young placed first in the long jump and triple jump and Cassondra Hall in the 60-meter dash as UNLV opened its indoor track and field season with 13 top-eight finishes at the Northern Arizona Friday Night Duals in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Young, a sophomore, set personal bests in the long jump (19 feet, 5.5 inches) and triple jump (41-1.75). Hall, a senior transfer from Louisiana State, won the 60 in 7.31 seconds.

Freshman Jazlynn Shearer placed second in the triple jump (40-7.75) and the 60 hurdles (8.34 seconds).

Kaysha Love placed second in the 60 in a personal-best 7.33 seconds, and Jartierra Grissom was second in the high jump (5-5.75).

FOOTBALL

Former UNLV linebacker/defensive end Gabe McCoy will play for the American team Sunday at the fifth annual Tropical Bowl all-star game in DeLand, Florida.

A three-year starter and two-time captain for the Rebels, McCoy played in all but one game during his collegiate career and totaled 32 tackles, including eight for loss, and two sacks as a senior.

McCoy earned his bachelor’s degree before this past season. Wearing No. 37 in Florida, he is listed as a linebacker for the all-star game.

McCoy is the second Rebel to be invited to the Tropical Bowl, joining offensive lineman Nathan Jacobson last year.

SWIMMING

At Santa Barbara, Calif., the Rebels were swept by UC Santa Barbara, with the men falling 101-87 and the women 107-81.

UNLV notched one individual victory and two in relays, with freshman Ogi Maric winning the 50-yard freestyle in 23.50 seconds.

The women’s 800 freestyle relay team of sophomores Filio Raftopoulou, Julia Filippova and Kristina Schneider and junior Camryn Wheals won in 7:39.69, and the mixed 200 freestyle relay team of juniors Richard Szilagyi, Kate Afanasyeva and Caitlyn Schreiber and sophomore Casey McEuen won in 1:30.48.

Freshman Christopher Mykkanen was second in the 300 freestyle (2:39.90), sophomore Jack Binder was second in the 100 individual medley (53.05 seconds), sophomore Camila Quineche was second in the 400 individual medley (4:31.34), and sophomore Skylar Moore was second in the 50 breaststroke (31.30 seconds).

The Rebels also placed second in four relays: the women’s 800 freestyle, the men’s 400 and 800 freestyles and the mixed 200 freestyle.

