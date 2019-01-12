UNLV roundup: Track team notches two wins in opener

Destiny Smith-Barnett placed first in the 60-meter dash and Jada Hicks in the 60 hurdles to highlight the UNLV track and field team’s showing in the indoor season-opening Friday Night Duals in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Destiny Smith-Barnett placed first in the 60-meter dash and Jada Hicks in the 60 hurdles to highlight the UNLV track and field team’s showing in the indoor season-opening Friday Night Duals in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Smith-Barnett, a senior from Oakland, California, finished in 7.21 seconds, the second-fastest time recorded in the world during the indoor season.

Hicks, a freshman from Upland, California, finished in 8.34 seconds, third best on the Rebels’ all-time list.

Overall, UNLV had seven top-eight finishes, with Kaysha Love second (7.40) and Emerald Bowens eighth (7.62) in the 60 and Jasmyne Graham second (8.44), Taylor Pegram third (8.51) and Jaela Williams sixth (8.61) in the 60 hurdles.