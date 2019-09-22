UNLV roundup: Volleyball team edges Kansas to halt slide

Mariena Hayden had 13 kills, 14 digs and six blocks to lead UNLV past Kansas 3-1 in the Rebel Challenge volleyball tournament finale Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

(Getty Images)

Alison French had 12 kills and five blocks for the Rebels (4-7), who won by scores of 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19 to halt a four-match skid in their first victory in five home matches.

The match featured 22 ties and nine lead changes, with UNLV surging to victory behind .364 hitting in the fourth set.

Ashley Smith had 14 kills, Rachel Langs 12 kills and seven blocks and Sara Nielsen 41 assists for the Jayhawks (4-6), who lost their fourth straight.

For the Rebels, Shelby Capllonch had seven kills and 16 digs, Macy Smith seven kills and eight blocks, Kate Brennan nine blocks and Lauryn Burt 27 assists.

MEN’S GOLF

At Olympia Fields, Ill., the Rebels shot 20-over-par 300 in the second round to drop to 14th place in the 15-team, three-round Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational.

Junior Jack Trent shot his second 1-over 71 and was tied for 15th in the 84-golfer field. UNLV was at 32-over 592, 28 strokes behind pace-setting, 20th-ranked Baylor.

The field includes 11 teams ranked by Golfstat among the nation’s top 25.

Baylor had the second round’s best score at 1-over 281 and was at 4-over 564 for the tournament. Next were No. 3 Georgia Tech (565), No. 10 Pepperdine (567), No. 23 North Carolina (573) and No. 19 Illinois (576).

Oklahoma State junior Austin Eckroat shot 3-under 67 in the second round and led the field by one stroke at 3-under 137. Baylor senior Cooper Dossey was alone in second, and four were tied at two off Eckroat’s pace.

For the Rebels, junior J.J. Gresco was tied for 37th at 6-over 146, sophomore David Rauch was tied for 52nd at 149, senior Justin Kim was 82nd at 156, and freshman Falco Hanisch was 83rd at 158.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Milwaukee, Alex Kobelt won two more matches to move into the quarterfinals of the 44th annual Milwaukee Classic.

An Ohio State graduate transfer ranked 113th nationally and seeded 10th at this event, Kobelt downed Navy sophomore Derrick Thompson 6-2, 6-2 before defeating third-seeded Andrea Bolla, an Arizona State junior, 6-3, 6-4.

Kobelt next will face California junior Paul Barretto, who is seeded fifth and ranked 121st, on Sunday. The tournament runs through Monday.