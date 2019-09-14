UNLV roundup: Volleyball team goes 0-3 in home tournament

Allison Dennemann and Riley Patterson each had 21 kills to lead Pacific past UNLV 3-1 in the finale of the UNLV Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

(Getty Images)

Allison Dennemann and Riley Patterson each had 21 kills to lead Pacific past UNLV 3-1 in the finale of the UNLV Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

Patterson added 15 digs as the Tigers (6-3) won all three of their matches in the two-day, four-team event, downing the Rebels 25-19, 27-25, 23-25, 25-19.

Shelby Capllonch and Thea Sweder had 11 kills apiece for UNLV (3-6), which lost all three of its matches in the tournament.

Gabby Leo 38 had assists and Dennemann eight digs for Pacific, which had a 64-44 edge in kills over the Rebels and outhit them .247 to .171.

Antonette Rolda had 20 assists, Mariena Hayden 15 digs, Capllonch six digs and Kate Brennan had five blocks for UNLV.

Texas Tech (6-4) finished 2-1 in the tournament, and Idaho (3-6) went 1-2.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Napa, Calif., Jackson Atherton won a three-set singles match and teamed with Anton Ornberg for a doubles victory on the second day of the three-day, season-opening Napa Valley Collegiate Invitational.

The event includes players from Buffalo, Hawaii, Oklahoma State, Pacific, San Diego State and San Francisco.

Atherton notched a 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 win over Hawaii’s Axel Labrunie and teamed with Ornberg for an 8-7 (5) victory over Buffalo’s Matthew Johnson and Hao Sheng Koay.

Also for the Rebels, Ornberg lost 6-4, 6-3 to Hawaii’s Blaze Seric, Tom Ciszewski lost 6-2, 7-6 to Hawaii’s Lucas Labrunie, and Milos Dabic lost 6-2, 6-2 to Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan.

In doubles, Dabic and Ciszewski lost 8-2 to Buffalo’s Vilhelm Fridell and Valdemar Holm.