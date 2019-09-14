92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Volleyball team goes 0-3 in home tournament

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2019 - 3:00 pm
 

Allison Dennemann and Riley Patterson each had 21 kills to lead Pacific past UNLV 3-1 in the finale of the UNLV Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

Patterson added 15 digs as the Tigers (6-3) won all three of their matches in the two-day, four-team event, downing the Rebels 25-19, 27-25, 23-25, 25-19.

Shelby Capllonch and Thea Sweder had 11 kills apiece for UNLV (3-6), which lost all three of its matches in the tournament.

Gabby Leo 38 had assists and Dennemann eight digs for Pacific, which had a 64-44 edge in kills over the Rebels and outhit them .247 to .171.

Antonette Rolda had 20 assists, Mariena Hayden 15 digs, Capllonch six digs and Kate Brennan had five blocks for UNLV.

Texas Tech (6-4) finished 2-1 in the tournament, and Idaho (3-6) went 1-2.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Napa, Calif., Jackson Atherton won a three-set singles match and teamed with Anton Ornberg for a doubles victory on the second day of the three-day, season-opening Napa Valley Collegiate Invitational.

The event includes players from Buffalo, Hawaii, Oklahoma State, Pacific, San Diego State and San Francisco.

Atherton notched a 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 win over Hawaii’s Axel Labrunie and teamed with Ornberg for an 8-7 (5) victory over Buffalo’s Matthew Johnson and Hao Sheng Koay.

Also for the Rebels, Ornberg lost 6-4, 6-3 to Hawaii’s Blaze Seric, Tom Ciszewski lost 6-2, 7-6 to Hawaii’s Lucas Labrunie, and Milos Dabic lost 6-2, 6-2 to Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan.

In doubles, Dabic and Ciszewski lost 8-2 to Buffalo’s Vilhelm Fridell and Valdemar Holm.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Mehlich, Betz ignite win by men’s soccer team
RJ

Timo Mehlich scored two goals in a 1-minute, 59-second span late in the first half to power UNLV past Pacific 2-0 in a nonconference men’s soccer match Friday in Stockton, California.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Men’s soccer team earns 1st victory
RJ

Bailey Letherman gave the Rebels (1-3) the lead in the 10th minute, and Marco Gonzalez padded it in the 33rd minute, both assisted by Martinez-Serrano.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Drake wards off rally by men’s soccer team
RJ

Bryan Serrano-Martinez had a goal and an assist 42 seconds apart in the second half but couldn’t rally UNLV to victory as the Rebels fell 4-3 to host Drake in a nonconference men’s soccer match.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Women’s soccer team shut out by No. 12 Duke
RJ

Mackenzie Pluck scored two first-half goals to lead No. 12-ranked Duke to a 3-0 victory over UNLV in the Duke Classic women’s soccer tournament Thursday in Durham, North Carolina.

Shelby Capllonch (UNLV)
UNLV mens soccer falls in overtime to San Diego State
RJ

Hunter George scored his second goal of the match in overtime to give San Diego State a 3-2 victory over the UNLV men’s soccer team Monday at Johann Memorial Field.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Freshman steps up in women’s soccer victory
RJ

Freshman Alysa Caso scored her first two collegiate goals, including the go-ahead score with 59 seconds left, to rally UNLV past host Cal State Bakersfield 2-1 in a nonconference women’s soccer match.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Volleyball team rallies for five-set victory
RJ

Shelby Capllonch had eight of her 17 kills in the third set, helping UNLV overcome a two-set deficit in a 3-2 win over Portland in the Wildcat Invitational volleyball tournament in Ogden, Utah.