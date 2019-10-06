73°F
UNLV roundup: Volleyball team halts Fresno State win streak

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2019 - 8:17 pm
 

Mariena Hayden had 26 kills and 17 digs to lead UNLV past Fresno State 3-2 in a Mountain West volleyball match Saturday in Fresno, California.

Shelby Capllonch had 10 kills and 21 digs for the Rebels (6-9, 2-2), who won by scores of 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 15-11 in halting a five-match win streak — all by 3-0 scores — by the Bulldogs (10-6, 3-1).

Macy Smith had 13 kills and five blocks for UNLV, which held edges of 64-59 in kills, 15-10 in blocks and 8-3 in aces en route to its second straight victory.

Antonette Rolda had 28 assists, Lauryn Burt 19 assists and Kate Brennan eight blocks for the Rebels.

Desiree Sukhov had 22 kills and 12 digs and Madelyn Halteman 47 assists and 18 digs for Fresno State, which outhit UNLV .195 to .170.

Amilya Thompson had 12 kills, Reagan Leonard 30 digs and McKenzie Kramer seven blocks for the Bulldogs.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Tulsa, Okla., all five of the Rebels’ singles entrants lost in straight sets in the prequalifying round of the St. Francis ITA All-American Championships.

Jordan Sauer lost 6-4, 6-1 to Louisiana State’s Connor Thompson, Clayton Alenik lost 6-0, 6-2 to LSU’s Joey Thomas, Zach Garner lost 6-1, 6-1 to Texas Christian’s Eduardo Roldan, Jackson Atherton lost 6-2, 6-2 to Wake Forest’s Matt Thompson, and Eric Samuelsson lost the first set 6-3 to Duke’s Edu Guell and led the second 1-0 before retiring.

UNLV will look to rebound in Sunday’s consolation bracket.

