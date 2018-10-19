UNLV roundup: Volleyball team halts Wyoming’s win streak

Mariena Hayden had 16 kills and 15 digs to lead UNLV to a 3-1 victory over Wyoming in a Mountain West volleyball match Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

Elsa Descamps had 10 kills, Antonette Rolda 42 assists and Shania Scott 14 digs for the Rebels (15-6, 6-3), who won by scores of 25-18, 20-25, 26-24, 25-19 to halt a four-match win streak by the Cowgirls (14-7, 6-3).

Kate Brennan had nine kills, with a hitting percentage of .421, and four blocks, and Jillian Berg added 13 digs for UNLV, which won its ninth straight home match.

Reed Copeland had 12 kills, with a hitting percentage of .391, and four blocks, Emily Lewis had 11 kills, Cori Aafedt had 20 assists, and Halie McArdle had 21 digs for Wyoming.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Darling Tennis Center, the Rebels’ remaining entries were ousted in the ITA Mountain Region Championships, with the doubles team of Eric Samuelsson and Clayton Alenik falling 8-5 to Northern Arizona’s Ruben Montano and Tim Handel in the main draw quarterfinals and Jordan Sauer losing 6-2, 7-5 to Denver’s Matt Summers in singles consolation.

The finals, which will be played on center court Friday, are set. In doubles, Montano and Handel will face Julien Evrard and Kostya Nesterenko of UNR, starting at 11 a.m.

In singles, Evrard, seeded 10th, will face second-seeded and 105th-ranked Ricky Hernandez-Tong of New Mexico, starting at 1 p.m.

The ITA Regional Championships feature more than 8,000 student-athletes from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, junior and community colleges in 85 tournaments around the country.

In Division I, regional singles and doubles champions and finalists qualify for the season-ending Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in Surprise, Arizona.