UNLV roundup: Volleyball team notches win at San Diego State

Mariena Hayden had 16 kills on .364 hitting and 13 digs to lead UNLV past San Diego State 3-1 in a Mountain West volleyball match Thursday in San Diego.

(Getty Images)

Shelby Capllonch had 12 kills and 10 digs for the Rebels (5-9, 1-2), who won by scores of 25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23 in halting a two-match skid.

Hannah Turnlund had 15 kills on .375 hitting and seven digs for the Aztecs (8-6, 1-2), who lost their second straight match and fell to 4-2 at home.

Kate Brennan had 11 kills and Thea Sweder 10 for UNLV, which held a 63-50 edge in kills. Antonette Rolda had 29 assists and Lauryn Burt 23 for the Rebels in their first victory in four road matches.

Victoria O’Sullivan had 11 kills, Loren Teter 16 digs and Camryn Machado 31 assists for San Diego State.

SOFTBALL

Six members of the Rebels’ 2019 team were named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete award winners for the 2018-19 academic year, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced.

Four are current players: sophomore pitcher Jenny Bressler, junior catcher Cristiona Caccamise, senior outfielder Lauren Tycksen and sophomore catcher Julia Vollmer. The others are catcher/infielder Kiley Harrison and catcher/outfielder Abby Howard.

UNLV went 36-14 in 2019, its second straight 30-win season. The Rebels began practicing for the fall season Monday.