UNLV roundup: Volleyball team opens NIVC with home sweep

Mariena Hayden had 14 kills and Elsa Descamps eight blocks to lead UNLV to a 3-0 sweep over UC Irvine in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

Lauryn Burt had 16 assists and Antonnette Rolda 13 for the Rebels (20-11), who won by scores of 25-19, 25-23, 25-19.

Jillian Berg had 11 digs and Shania Scott 10 for UNLV, which hit .280 while holding the Anteaters (16-13) to .152. Hayden hit .344 while adding team bests of 19 points and four aces.

Abby Marjama had 12 kills, 12 digs, 16 points and four aces and Ali Koumelis 26 assists for UC Irvine.

The Rebels next host Fresno State (23-10), a 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 26-28, 15-11 winner over UC Santa Barbara (17-12), in the second round of the 32-team tournament at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Bulldogs beat UNLV twice by 3-1 scores in the regular season.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Buchanan Natatorium, Carissa Armijo placed first in the 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 50.64 seconds, winning by more than three seconds, to highlight the Rebels’ performances on the first day of the three-day UNLV Invitational.

Caitlyn Schreiber, Kate Afanasyeva, Julia Filippova and Zohar Shikler won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:31.85, and Jesse Cawley placed first in 1-meter diving with a score of 263.30.

Schreiber was second (23.18 seconds) and Shikler third (23.19) in the 50 freestyle, Tazman Abromwociz was second in 1-meter diving (249.55), and Hayden Hemmens was third in the 500 freestyle (4:35.37).