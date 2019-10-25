61°F
UNLV roundup: Volleyball team pockets eighth straight win

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2019 - 10:41 pm
 

Mariena Hayden had 18 kills and five aces to lead UNLV to its eighth straight volleyball win, a 3-1 decision over Air Force in a Mountain West match Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

Antonette Rolda had 17 assists and 12 digs for the Rebels (12-9, 8-2), who won by scores of 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19. Cambria Galloway and Bailey Keith had 10 kills each for the Falcons (7-14, 4-5), who had won two straight.

Shelby Capllonch had 10 kills and seven digs, Lauryn Burt 16 assists and Paris Oliveira 15 digs for UNLV, which held edges of .211 to .170 in hitting and 12-4 in aces.

Denise Ssozi had eight kills, Andi Ahlers 28 assists and 11 digs and Alex King 13 digs for Air Force.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, the Rebels’ seventh-seeded doubles team of senior En-Pei Huang and junior Izumi Asano advanced to the ITA Mountain Region Championships round of 16 with an 8-2 win over Texas-El Paso junior Erandi Martinez and freshman Thassane Abrahim.

Members from 20 Western teams are facing off as individuals through Sunday on 12 courts each day in singles and doubles.

In singles, Huang downed Weber State junior Patty Kuo 6-1, 6-3 in her first match of the day before falling 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 to fifth-seeded sophomore Madison Tattina of Utah.

The ITA regional championships feature more than 8,000 student-athletes from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, junior and community colleges in 85 events around the country.

In Division I, regional doubles champions and singles champions and finalists qualify for the season-ending Oracle ITA National Fall Championships.

