UNLV roundup: Volleyball team rallies, edges North Carolina

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2019 - 11:15 pm
 

Thea Sweder had 24 kills and Shelby Capllonch 20 to help UNLV rally for a 3-2 victory over North Carolina at the UCI/adidas Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday in Irvine, California.

Paris Oliveira had 22 digs and four aces, Antonette Rolda 31 assists and Lauryn Burt 27 assists for the Rebels (3-3), who won by scores of 20-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18, 15-13.

Skylar Wine had 17 kills and Annabelle Archer 40 assists, 13 digs and four blocks for the Tar Heels (1-4), who were outhit .248 to .204.

Earlier Saturday, UNLV was swept 25-14, 25-19, 25-18 by unbeaten California.

Mima Mirkovic had 10 kills, nine digs and three blocks and Isabel Potter 20 assists for the Golden Bears (5-0), who held a hitting advantage of .357 to .083.

Against Cal, Alison French had nine kills and two blocks, Capllonch five kills and six digs, Kate Brennan three blocks, Rolda 13 assists, Oliveira 12 digs and Burt seven assists and six digs for the Rebels.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Fairview, Ore., junior Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete finished 21st to help the Rebels place fourth in the seven-team, 4-kilometer Viking Rust Buster.

Wilson-Perteete recorded a time of 14 minutes, 48.3 seconds. Next for UNLV were two juniors: Emma Wahlenmaier (24th, 14:49.5) and Elisa Rovere (30th, 14:58.7).

Four freshmen rounded out the Rebels’ lineup: MacKenzie Moss (37th, 15:15.2), Grace Moore (44th, 15:39.5), Rebecca Fisher (61st, 16:24.7) and Sarrah Springer (62nd, 16:30.7).

UNLV scored of 104 points. Oregon State won the team title, paced by medalist Haley Wolf (13:32.3), with 15 points. Next were Portland State (66) and Portland (69).

