UNLV roundup: Volleyball team stays hot, routs San Diego State

(Getty Images)

Mariena Hayden had 11 kills and eight digs to lead UNLV past San Diego State 3-0 in a Mountain West volleyball match Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

Kate Brennan had 10 kills and four blocks for the Rebels (19-8, 10-5), who won their fourth straight match. Ashlynn Dunbar had 10 kills for the Aztecs (8-20, 6-9), who lost by scores of 25-15, 25-23, 25-22.

Antonette Rolda had 32 assists and Jillian Berg nine digs for UNLV. Loren Teter had 15 digs, and Gabi Peoples and Delaney Taylor had 11 assists apiece for San Diego State.

MEN’S SOCCER

Junior midfielder Timo Mehlich, senior defender Adam Musovski and sophomore midfielder Marco Gonzalez were named All-Western Athletic Conference second team, sophomore midfielder Jesus Partida gained All-WAC honorable mention, and midfielder Nico Clasen and defender Jake Mecham were named to the league’s all-freshman team.

SWIMMING

Freshmen Julia Filippova and Wyatt Marsalek received the top weekly awards for the Mountain West and Western Athletic Conference, respectively, for their showings last weekend against Utah and Brigham Young. Filippova, from Moscow, won four events and led two winning relays, and Marsalek set a WAC record in the 1,000-yard freestyle.