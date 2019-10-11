UNLV roundup: Volleyball team stays hot, sweeps Utah State

Mariena Hayden had 22 kills on .500 hitting and 11 aces to lead UNLV past Utah State 3-0 in a Mountain West volleyball match Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

(Getty Images)

Antonette Rolda had 30 assists, Shelby Capllonch 11 digs and Paris Oliveira nine digs for the Rebels (7-9, 3-2), who won by scores of 25-20, 25-21, 25-14.

UNLV had edges of 48-18 in kills, 44-18 in assists and 14-4 in aces en route to its third straight victory and second in seven home matches.

Izzie Belnap had seven kills, Kelena Vaivai eight assists and Grace Dubay seven digs for the Aggies (1-16, 1-4), who were outhit .337 to .162 and fell to 0-6 on the road.