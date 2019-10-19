UNLV roundup: Volleyball team tops UNR, wins sixth in row

Mariena Hayden had 20 kills on .375 hitting and 15 digs to lead UNLV to its sixth straight volleyball victory, a 3-1 triumph over UNR in a Mountain West match Saturday in Reno.

Shelby Capllonch had nine kills and 10 digs for the Rebels (10-9, 6-2), who won by scores of 25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20. Kayla Afoa had 18 kills on .280 hitting and 12 digs for the Wolf Pack (14-6, 4-4), who lost their third straight.

Lauryn Burt had 28 assists and six aces, Alison French nine kills, Antonette Rolda 22 assists and Paris Oliveira 11 digs for UNLV, which held a hitting edge of .230 to .208.

Dalyn Burns had 38 assists and 10 digs and Mandalay Rennon 11 digs for UNR, which fell to 5-3 at home.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Riverside, Calif., junior Elisa Rovere finished 36th in a 207-runner field in the 6-kilometer Highlander Invitational in 22 minutes, 7.08 seconds, helping the Rebels place 10th out of 23 teams.

UNLV compiled a team time of 1:54:32.89 and 126 points. Cal State Fullerton won the team title with 31 points (1:44:53.55), with all five of its scoring runners placing in the top 10, including champion Trinity Ruelas (20:24.49).

New Mexico State was second (1:48:02.68, 82 points) and UCLA third (1:48:22.56, 93 points).

For the Rebels’ scoring contingent, junior Emma Wahlenmaier placed 41st (22:19.72), junior Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete 42nd (22:20.86), freshman Mackenzie Moss 83rd (23:12.45) and freshman Rebecca Green 135th (24:32.78).

UNLV also was represented by freshman Sarrah Springer (24:59.29), senior Nicole Snow (25:22.35), freshman Rebecca Fisher (25:22.35), junior Jasmine Perez (26:13.94) and junior Kaitlynn Menger (26:32.17).