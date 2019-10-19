65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Volleyball team tops UNR, wins sixth in row

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2019 - 3:00 pm
 

Mariena Hayden had 20 kills on .375 hitting and 15 digs to lead UNLV to its sixth straight volleyball victory, a 3-1 triumph over UNR in a Mountain West match Saturday in Reno.

Shelby Capllonch had nine kills and 10 digs for the Rebels (10-9, 6-2), who won by scores of 25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20. Kayla Afoa had 18 kills on .280 hitting and 12 digs for the Wolf Pack (14-6, 4-4), who lost their third straight.

Lauryn Burt had 28 assists and six aces, Alison French nine kills, Antonette Rolda 22 assists and Paris Oliveira 11 digs for UNLV, which held a hitting edge of .230 to .208.

Dalyn Burns had 38 assists and 10 digs and Mandalay Rennon 11 digs for UNR, which fell to 5-3 at home.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Riverside, Calif., junior Elisa Rovere finished 36th in a 207-runner field in the 6-kilometer Highlander Invitational in 22 minutes, 7.08 seconds, helping the Rebels place 10th out of 23 teams.

UNLV compiled a team time of 1:54:32.89 and 126 points. Cal State Fullerton won the team title with 31 points (1:44:53.55), with all five of its scoring runners placing in the top 10, including champion Trinity Ruelas (20:24.49).

New Mexico State was second (1:48:02.68, 82 points) and UCLA third (1:48:22.56, 93 points).

For the Rebels’ scoring contingent, junior Emma Wahlenmaier placed 41st (22:19.72), junior Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete 42nd (22:20.86), freshman Mackenzie Moss 83rd (23:12.45) and freshman Rebecca Green 135th (24:32.78).

UNLV also was represented by freshman Sarrah Springer (24:59.29), senior Nicole Snow (25:22.35), freshman Rebecca Fisher (25:22.35), junior Jasmine Perez (26:13.94) and junior Kaitlynn Menger (26:32.17).

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Ciszewski, Dabic ousted in region tennis event
RJ

The UNLV doubles team of sophomores Tom Ciszewski and Milos Dabic lost a close round-of-16 match Friday to end the program’s run at the ITA Mountain Region men’s tennis championships.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Ciszewski, Dabic advance in tennis regional
RJ

The doubles team of sophomores Tom Ciszewski and Milos Dabic is UNLV’s final representative left after the second day of the ITA Mountain Region men’s tennis championships Thursday in Denver.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Soccer teams notch league wins at home
RJ

UNLV’s soccer teams each recorded a league win Sunday at Johann Memorial Field, with the women blanking first-place Colorado College 2-0 and the men rallying past San Jose State 2-1.

UNLV roundup: Swim teams sweep; volleyball team rallies
RJ

The UNLV swimming and diving teams capped their home-opening weekend with a sweep over Cal State Bakersfield, while the volleyball team staged a stirring rally to upset Boise State.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Local products star in baseball exhibition
RJ

Jacob Godman and John Gaughan each had a key hit in a two-run fourth inning that lifted the Gray team to a 2-0 win in Game 1 of the UNLV baseball Scarlet Gray World Series.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Losing streaks continue for soccer teams
RJ

UNLV’s soccer teams again absorbed league losses Sunday. The women fell 3-2 at New Mexico for their fifth loss in a row; the men bowed 4-0 at California Baptist for their sixth straight loss.