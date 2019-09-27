77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Volleyball team wastes lead, falls at Wyoming

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2019 - 9:21 pm
 

K.C. McMahon had 17 kills and Jackie McBride 13 kills and nine blocks to rally Wyoming past UNLV 3-2 in both teams’ Mountain West volleyball opener Thursday in Laramie, Wyoming.

Mackenzie Coates had 48 assists and 10 digs for the Cowgirls (6-6, 1-0), who won by scores of 22-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-8 while improving to 5-0 at home.

Mariena Hayden had 13 kills and 14 digs and Shelby Capllonch 10 kills and 13 digs for the Rebels (4-8, 0-1), who were outhit .280 to .244.

UNLV held a 6-1 edge in services aces but committed 18 serving errors, compared to Wyoming’s eight. The Rebels had 27 attack errors; the Cowgirls had 17.

Tara Traphagan had 13 kills and Madi Fields 18 digs for Wyoming.

Alison French had 12 kills and three blocks, Antonette Rolda 27 assists and two aces and Lauryn Burt 25 assists and 11 digs for UNLV.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Senior captain Hayden Hemmens is one of 14 athletes who will represent the United States at the International Surf Rescue Challenge in Durban, South Africa, from Saturday to Wednesday.

The ISRC is a competition between the U.S., Australia, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Trent fourth in prestigious golf tournament
RJ

UNLV junior Jack Trent shot a final-round 2-under-par 68 to climb nine spots in the standings at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational men’s golf tournament.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Men’s golf team 14 shots off pace in Illinois
RJ

In a field featuring 11 teams ranked among Golfstat’s top 25, UNLV was 14 strokes behind pace-setting Georgia Tech after one round of the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Volleyball team goes 0-3 in home tournament
RJ

Allison Dennemann and Riley Patterson each had 21 kills to lead Pacific past UNLV 3-1 in the finale of the UNLV Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Mehlich, Betz ignite win by men’s soccer team
RJ

Timo Mehlich scored two goals in a 1-minute, 59-second span late in the first half to power UNLV past Pacific 2-0 in a nonconference men’s soccer match Friday in Stockton, California.