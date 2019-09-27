UNLV roundup: Volleyball team wastes lead, falls at Wyoming

K.C. McMahon had 17 kills and Jackie McBride 13 kills and nine blocks to rally Wyoming past UNLV 3-2 in both teams’ Mountain West volleyball opener Thursday in Laramie, Wyoming.

(Getty Images)

K.C. McMahon had 17 kills and Jackie McBride 13 kills and nine blocks to rally Wyoming past UNLV 3-2 in both teams’ Mountain West volleyball opener Thursday in Laramie, Wyoming.

Mackenzie Coates had 48 assists and 10 digs for the Cowgirls (6-6, 1-0), who won by scores of 22-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-8 while improving to 5-0 at home.

Mariena Hayden had 13 kills and 14 digs and Shelby Capllonch 10 kills and 13 digs for the Rebels (4-8, 0-1), who were outhit .280 to .244.

UNLV held a 6-1 edge in services aces but committed 18 serving errors, compared to Wyoming’s eight. The Rebels had 27 attack errors; the Cowgirls had 17.

Tara Traphagan had 13 kills and Madi Fields 18 digs for Wyoming.

Alison French had 12 kills and three blocks, Antonette Rolda 27 assists and two aces and Lauryn Burt 25 assists and 11 digs for UNLV.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Senior captain Hayden Hemmens is one of 14 athletes who will represent the United States at the International Surf Rescue Challenge in Durban, South Africa, from Saturday to Wednesday.

The ISRC is a competition between the U.S., Australia, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.