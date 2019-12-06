UNLV roundup: Volleyball team’s season ends with playoff loss

UNLV’s volleyball season ended Friday with a 3-0 loss to South Dakota in the second round of the Women’s National Invitational Championship in Vermillion, South Dakota.

(Getty Images)

UNLV’s volleyball season ended Friday with a 3-0 loss to South Dakota in the second round of the Women’s National Invitational Championship in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Elizabeth Juhnke had 16 kills and Madison Jurgens 36 assists for the Coyotes (29-2), who won by scores of 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 in a match that had 13 ties and seven lead changes.

Mariena Hayden had 17 kills and eight digs for the Rebels (20-11), who had won seven straight matches and 16 of their previous 17.

Lauryn Burt had 20 assists, Antonette Rolda 15 assists and Paris Oliveira 10 digs for UNLV, which was dealt its second shutout loss of the season and first since a 3-0 setback to California on Sept. 7.

Sami Slaughter and Madison Harms each had eight kills, Anne Rasmussen had 12 digs, and Jurgens had 10 digs for South Dakota State, which had edges of .369 to .228 in hitting, 46-43 in kills, 45-41 in assists and 48-45 in digs.

FOOTBALL

Senior linebacker Javin White accepted an invitational to play in the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl, the fourth straight year a UNLV player has been invited to the postseason all-star game.

The ninth annual event is slated for Jan. 18 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Former NFL coaches Marvin Lewis and Hue Jackson will serve as coaches, and NFL Network will televise the game, with kickoff set for 4 p.m.

White, from Oakland, California, had 79 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, 11 pass breakups and two forced fumbles this season while also seeing time at safety and cornerback. He gained All-Mountain West honorable mention.

Other Rebels to be selected for the game include running back Lexington Thomas (2018), defensive lineman Mike Hughes Jr. (2017), defensive back Torry McTyer and linebacker Tau Lotulelei (2016), quarterback Caleb Herring (2013) and defensive lineman B.J. Bell (2011).