UNLV roundup: Wilfred, Lady Rebels win league opener

Keyana Wilfred scored a career-high 18 points to lead UNLV past Wyoming 54-46 in the teams’ Mountain West women’s basketball opener Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque, center, shown Dec. 5, guided the Lady Rebels to a 54-46 win over Wyoming in the teams' Mountain West opener Saturday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dalaynie Byrne had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (2-2, 1-0), who shot 45.2 percent and held the Cowgirls (1-2, 0-1) to 27.9 percent.

Desi-Rae Young had nine points and eight rebounds for UNLV, which led 25-16 at halftime and 44-33 after three quarters.

McKinley Bradshaw had 14 points and Tommi Olson eight points and four steals for Wyoming, which was outrebounded 40-33.