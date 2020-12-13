UNLV roundup: Wilfred, Lady Rebels win league opener
Keyana Wilfred scored a career-high 18 points to lead UNLV past Wyoming 54-46 in the teams’ Mountain West women’s basketball opener Saturday at Cox Pavilion.
Dalaynie Byrne had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (2-2, 1-0), who shot 45.2 percent and held the Cowgirls (1-2, 0-1) to 27.9 percent.
Desi-Rae Young had nine points and eight rebounds for UNLV, which led 25-16 at halftime and 44-33 after three quarters.
McKinley Bradshaw had 14 points and Tommi Olson eight points and four steals for Wyoming, which was outrebounded 40-33.