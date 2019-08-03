UNLV roundup: Williams picked for Midwest baseball showcase

UNLV second baseman Edarian Williams was selected by a panel of MLB scouts to partake in a day of workouts and a Northwoods League showcase Tuesday featuring Great Lakes Division players.

A rising sophomore with the Rebels, the Rancho product has batted .244 with seven doubles, three home runs, 17 RBIs and 33 runs in 52 games for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

Williams is the third UNLV player in as many years to be selected for the showcase, following Desert Oasis product Bryson Stott in 2017 and Basic product Jack-Thomas Wold last year.

Williams was named to Collegiate Baseball’s freshman All-America team and was the Mountain West’s co-freshman of the year in 2019.