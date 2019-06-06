98°F
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Wilson-Perteete makes finals in NCAA track meet

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2019 - 3:00 pm
 

UNLV sophomore Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete advanced to the finals of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in the 800-meter run Thursday in Austin, Texas.

Wilson-Perteete placed first in her heat and fifth overall in 2 minutes, 3.44 seconds, with the top eight advancing to Saturday’s finals. The field — first to eighth — is separated by 0.97 seconds (2:02.88 to 2:03.81).

The Rebels’ other competitor, junior Jasmyne Graham, placed fourth in her heat and 14th overall in the 100 hurdles in 13.13 seconds. She was 0.25 seconds behind the eighth-place qualifier.

