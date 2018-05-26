UNLV roundup: Wilson-Perteete makes NCAA track championships

UNLV freshman Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete placed second in the 800-meter run Friday at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships in Sacramento, California, to earn a berth in the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Wilson-Perteete ran a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 1.14 seconds — second to Oregon senior Sabrina Southerland (2:00.72).

Those two times are the fastest by NCAA women this season. Southerland and Wilson Perteete entered with the second- and fifth-fastest times nationally.

Also for the Rebels, Destiny-Smith-Barnett placed 14th in the 100 in 11.34 seconds, Jasmyne Graham placed 16th in the 100 hurdles in 13.45 seconds, and Najia Hudspeth placed 37th in the 24.19 seconds.

On Saturday, UNLV will close the meet with the 400 relay at 6:15 p.m. and the 1,600 relay at 9:45 p.m.

The NCAA Outdoor Championships are scheduled for June 6-9 in Eugene, Oregon.