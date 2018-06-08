UNLV roundup: Wilson-Perteete places track team at NCAAs

UNLV freshman Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete placed seventh out of 24 competitors in the 800-meter run preliminaries in 2 minutes, 3.53 seconds Thursday at the NCAA track and field outdoor championships in Eugene, Oregon.

UNLV freshman Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete placed seventh out of 24 competitors in the 800-meter run preliminaries in 2 minutes, 3.53 seconds, the best showing among the Rebels’ four entries Thursday at the NCAA track and field outdoor championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Wilson-Perteete, sophomore Kaysha Love and seniors Najia Hudspeth and Nylia Hudspeth placed 21st in the 1,600 relay in 3:39.53.

Junior Jasmyne Graham placed 18th in the 100 hurdles in 13.26 seconds and teamed with Love, Najia Hudspeth and senior Destiny Smith-Barnett to place 19th in the 400 relay in 44.69 seconds.