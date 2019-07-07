UNLV roundup: Wilson-Perteete runs to gold for U.S. in 800

UNLV rising junior Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete won the gold medal in the 800-meter run Saturday while representing the United States at the NACAC U18 U23 Championships in Queretaro, Mexico.

Participating in the U23 division, Wilson-Perteete finished in 2 minutes, 5.70 seconds. Nia Akins of Penn took silver for the U.S. in 2:07.11, and Canada’s Erinn Stenman-Fahey of Iowa State took bronze in 2:11.58.

Wilson-Perteete, a three-time Mountain West champion in the 800 and a three-time All-America honoree, ranks first on the Rebels’ all-time 800 performance list in for indoors (2:04.71) and is second in outdoors (2:01.14).