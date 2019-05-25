70°F
UNLV roundup: Wilson-Perteete runs to NCAA championship berth

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2019 - 11:53 pm
 

UNLV sophomore Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete advanced to the NCAA outdoor track and field championships for the second straight season in the 800-meter run, placing fourth in the NCAA West Preliminary on Friday in Sacramento, California.

Wilson-Perteete won her 800 heat in 2 minutes, 3.64 seconds, earning a berth in the June 5-8 meet in Austin, Texas.

Rebels junior Jasmyne Graham advanced to Saturday’s 100-meter hurdles finals by placing ninth overall and second in her heat in 13.103 seconds.

Also in the 100 hurdles, senior Taylor Pegram placed 24th in 13.404 seconds and freshman Jada Hicks 28th in 13.453 seconds, with neither advancing to the finals.

Junior Kaysha Love closed her season by placing 17th in the 100 finals in 11.52 seconds.

