UNLV roundup: Wilson-Perteete third in 800 at NCAA track meet

UNLV sophomore Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete placed third in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 2.20 seconds at the NCAA track and field outdoor championships Saturday in Austin, Texas.

Wilson-Perteete, a native of Oakland, California, finished behind only Texas A&M senior Jazmine Fray (2:01.31) and Penn junior Nia Akins (2:01.67).

Wilson-Perteete’s finish earned All-America first-team designation from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. She placed ninth in the event last season in 2:03.53.

Wilson-Perteete’s showing Saturday was the best for the Rebels at the meet since Amanda Bingson placed third in the hammer throw in 2012.