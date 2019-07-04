UNLV roundup: Wilson-Perteete to run in Mexico track meet

UNLV rising junior Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete will represent the United States in the 800-meter run at the NACAC U18 U23 track and field championships in Queretaro, Mexico.

UNLV rising junior Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete will represent the United States in the 800-meter run at the three-day NACAC U18 & U23 track and field championships this weekend in Queretaro, Mexico.

A native of Oakland, California, Wilson-Perteete has won the Mountain West’s 800 title three times (2018 and 2019 outdoor, 2019 indoor) and gained All-America first-team designation by placing third in the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Her 800 time of 2 minutes, 2.41 seconds, recorded in April, was the fastest posted by an NCAA Division I athlete during the outdoor season.

In the Rebels’ all-time performance list, Wilson-Perteete ranks first in the indoor 800 (2:04.71) and second in the outdoor (2:01.14).

Wilson-Perteete will participate in the U23 800 at 7:25 a.m. PT Saturday.

In other UNLV track and field news, the Rebels signed 2019 Liberty graduate Aaliyah Soa, who will be eligible to compete in 2019-20.

A two-time Nevada Preps all-state first-team selection, Soa was a three-time Class 4A state champion at Liberty, winning titles in the shot put in 2018 and 2019 and taking the discus crown in 2019.

Soa recorded personal bests in both events in 2019. Her 164-foot mark in the discus, achieved in March, was No. 2 in the senior national rankings. Her 44-foot, 5.75-inch effort in the shot put came in May’s state meet.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Freshman Tazman Abramowicz gained College Swim Coaches Association of America scholar All-America honors, and classmates Michal Cukanow, Ivan Zhukau and Carissa Armijo received honorable mention.

To gain first-team recognition, swimmers and divers must have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and have participated in their respective NCAA championships. Honorable mention comes with a 3.5 GPA while achieving a “B” standard in an event.