UNLV roundup: Women’s golf in seventh place

(Getty Images)

SEAL BEACH, Calif. — The UNLV women’s golf team sits in a tie for seventh place after the first two rounds of the Gold Rush, hosted by Long Beach State, at Old Ranch Country Club.

The Rebels compiled rounds of 302 and 298 to sit at 24-over 600. San Jose State leads the event at 2-over 578.

Sophomore Polly Mack posted the best score for UNLV, sitting in seventh place at 1-over 145 after rounds of 73 and 72. San Jose State’s Abegail Arevalo is the leader at 7-under 137.

The final round is Tuesday.

MEN’S TENNIS

UNLV rolled to a 7-0 victory over Northern Arizona at the Fertitta Tennis Complex.

The Rebels (8-1) got singles victories from Olle Thestrup, Eric Samuelsson, Jordan Sauer, Milos Dabic, Clayton Alenik and Tom Ciszewski.

Northern Arizona fell to 3-6.

The Rebels next play at Cal Poly on March 8.