UNLV roundup: Women’s golf team repeats as Mountain West champion

Alexandra Kaui, shown two seasons ago, tied with UNLV teammate Harley Dubsky in sixth place Wednesday at the Mountain West Championship, helping the Rebels to their second straight league title. (UNLV Photo Services)

Sophomore Elizabeth Prior shot a 1-under-par 71 for a 2-under 214 total to tie for fourth place and help the UNLV women’s golf team repeat as champion at the Mountain West Championships on Wednesday in Rancho Mirage, California.

The Rebels, who led San Diego State by one stroke entering the final round, finished at 4-over 868 — three shots better than the runner-up Aztecs and eight better than third-place San Jose State in the nine-team field.

The consecutive league titles are the first for UNLV since it won three in a row starting in 2004.

Seniors Harley Dubsky and Alexandra Kaui tied for sixth at even-par 216, junior Mackenzie Raim tied for 14th and 6-over 222, and sophomore Alyssa Getty tied for 18th at 10-over 226.

Prior had nine birdies in the tournament to tie for third, and Dubsky and Kaui each had 41 pars to tie for second.

San Diego State’s Fernanda Escauriza was the medalist at 6-under 210, posting a two-shot victory.

UNLV earned an automatic bid to NCAA regionals on May 8-10, the 15th straight regional appearance for the Rebels.

MEN’S TENNIS

Senior Jakob Amilon was named Mountain West player of the week for the second straight week, a league-leading fourth time this season and sixth time in his career, the league announced.

Amilon is tied with Elliot Wronski (2007-09) for second on UNLV’s career conference weekly honors list. The late Mehdi Bouras is the program’s record holder with seven won in 2010-11.

Playing at the No. 1 lineup positions, Amilon went a combined 4-0 in singles and doubles over the weekend while helping the Rebels (16-7) to road victories over New Mexico and Air Force.