UNLV roundup: Women’s soccer team blanked by No. 12 Texas A&M

Ally Watt had two goals and an assist to lead No. 12-ranked Texas A&M past UNLV 4-0 in a nonconference women’s soccer match Sunday in College Station, Texas.

(Getty Images)

Tera Ziemer had a goal and an assist and Jimena Lopez two assists for the Aggies (5-0-2), who held a 26-7 edge in shots and a 14-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Elly Reynada had 10 saves for the Rebels (2-4), who were dealt their third straight shutout loss by a ranked team. Olivia Ausmus (three saves) and Shantel Hutton (one save) shared the shutout for Texas A&M.

Watt opened the scoring in the 12th minute, with assists from Lopez and Ziemer. Ziemer and Watt then struck for two goals 23 seconds apart in the 22nd minute.

Asdis Halldorsdottir scored the lone second-half goal in the 62nd minute.

MEN’S SOCCER

At San Francisco, Jonah Van Der Werf scored in the 56th minute to lead San Francisco to a 1-0 nonconference win over the Rebels.

The Dons (2-3) held a 17-10 edge in shots and a 5-2 advantage in shots on goal in their second straight victory.

Timo Mehlich put one of his team-high three shots on goal, and Lukas Betz had four saves for UNLV (2-4), which had its two-match win streak halted.

Van Der Werf and Jaidon Reynolds each took three shots for San Francisco, with Van Der Werf putting two on goal.

Rebels defender Nick Williams was whistled for two yellow cards, in the 26th and 31st minutes, prompting his ejection and forcing UNLV to play short-handed for the rest of the match.

The match marked the first time this season that the Rebels were shut out. All four of UNLV’s losses have been by one goal.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Napa, Calif., Anton Ornberg and Jackson Atherton each won a three-set singles match and teamed for a doubles victory as the Rebels concluded the three-day, season-opening Napa Valley Collegiate Invitational.

The event included players from Buffalo, Hawaii, Oklahoma State, Pacific, San Diego State and San Francisco.

Ornberg downed Buffalo’s Valdemar Holm 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, Atherton defeated Buffalo’s Matthew Johnson 6-2, 0-6, 6-3, and Ornberg and Atherton teamed for an 8-4 victory over San Diego State’s David Hough and San Francisco’s Nitzak Ricklis.

Also for UNLV, Milos Dabic and Tom Ciszewski teamed for an 8-7 (2) victory over San Diego State’s Jan Kirchhoff and Aaro Pollanen.

In singles, Ciszewski lost 6-2, 6-2 to Buffalo’s Vilhelm Fridell, and Dabic fell 6-2, 6-3 to Buffalo’s Hao Shegn Koay.