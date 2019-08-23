UNLV roundup: Women’s soccer team blanked in season opener

Alexis White scored in the 38th minute, and Taylor Thames had three saves in her first shutout to lead Cal State Northridge past UNLV 1-0 in both women’s soccer teams’ season opener.

(Getty Images)

Emberly Sevilla had four saves for the Rebels (0-1), who held a 15-12 edge in shots in losing their season opener for the first time in six seasons under coach Chris Shaw.

The Matadors (1-0) were called for 11 fouls, while UNLV was whistled for three.

Rebels freshman midfielder Marcella Brooks, a Coronado product, made her first collegiate start and led UNLV in shots with four.

The teams also opened their 2018 season against each other, with UNLV winning 3-1 in Northridge, California. The Matadors hold a 5-3 edge in the all-time series.