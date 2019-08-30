UNLV roundup: Women’s soccer team blanks California Baptist

McKenna Sullivan and Katie Ballou scored to back Emberly Sevilla, who had five saves, as UNLV blanked host California Baptist 2-0 in a nonconference women’s soccer match Friday.

(Getty Images)

McKenna Sullivan and Katie Ballou scored in the first half to back Emberly Sevilla, who had five saves, as UNLV blanked California Baptist 2-0 in a nonconference women’s soccer match Friday in Riverside, California.

Sullivan scored in the 17th minute off an assist from defender Taylor Clark, and Ballou scored in the 25th minute on a penalty kick after fellow senior forward Michaela Morris was fouled as the Rebels (1-1) overcame a 16-12 disadvantage in shots.

Abigail Tyhurst had two saves for the Lancers (2-1), who had a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.

MEN’S SOCCER

At Santa Barbara, Calif., Will Baynham scored in the seventh minute of the second overtime to lift UC Santa Barbara past the Rebels 2-1 in both teams’ season opener.

Bryan Martinez-Serrano opened the scoring in the 80th minute for UNLV (0-1), on an assist from Hayden Prasad.

The Gauchos (1-0) answered when Ignacio Tellechea converted a pass from Thibault Candia in the 88th minute.

Enrique Adame had five saves for the Rebels, and Ben Roach had two saves for UCSB.

The Gauchos held edges of 28-14 in shots and 7-3 in shots on goal.

VOLLEYBALL

At Ogden, Utah, Shelby Capllonch totaled 38 kills and 31 digs for the Rebels (1-1), who rebounded from a 3-1 loss to host Weber State (1-1) to notch a 3-2 win over Cal State Northridge (0-2) in the season-opening Wildcat Invitational.

Capllonch had 16 kills and 20 digs in UNLV’s 25-22, 24-26, 25-17, 25-23 loss to the Wildcats. Alison French had 14 kills and four blocks, Mariena Hayden nine kills and 16 digs and Antonette Rolda 34 assists for the Rebels.

For Weber State, Kennedy Williams had 14 kills, Megan Gnieting 10 kills, 15 digs and six blocks and Ashlyn Power 39 assists.

Capllonch had 22 kills and 11 digs in UNLV’s 25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 15-25, 15-10 victory over the Matadors. Lauryn Burt had 20 assists and four aces, Paris Oliveira 24 digs and six assists and Rolda 21 assists for the Rebels.

For CSUN, Lauryn Anderson had 13 kills and four blocks and Kamalu Makekau-Whittaker 45 assists.