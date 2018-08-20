UNLV roundup: Women’s soccer team caps invite with win

Caitlyn Kreutz scored the go-ahead goal in the 70th minute to lift UNLV to a 2-1 win over Sacramento State in the final game of the Las Vegas Invitational women’s soccer tournament Sunday at Johann Memorial Field.

Kreutz’s goal came 1 minute, 7 seconds after the Hornets (0-2) got the tying goal from Skylar Littlefield.

Amanda Galbraith opened the scoring in the 13th minute for the Rebels (2-0), with an assist from goalkeeper Emberly Sevilla, who totaled three saves.

UNLV held a 22-7 edge in shots, including an 11-4 advantage in shots on goal.