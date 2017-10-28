UNLV roundup: Women’s soccer team caps season with rout of UNR

Sophie Cortes scored three goals to power UNLV to a 5-0 victory over UNR in their Mountain West women’s soccer season finale Friday at Johann Memorial Field.

UNLV senior Sophie Cortes, left, shown last season, scored three goals Friday to lead the Rebels past UNR 5-0 in both teams' season finale. (Isaac Hale/The Associated Press)

Katie Ballou had a goal and an assist, Amanda Galbraith had three assists, and Courtney Anderson also scored for the Rebels (13-7, 5-6), who halted a four-game slide.

The Wolf Pack (1-18, 0-11) were outshot 37-3. Jordan Sallee picked up a shutout by making one save.

Cortes opened the scoring on an assist from Galbraith in the seventh minute and struck again in the 20th minute on a pass from Ballou.

Ballou notched her fourth goal of the season, with Galbraith assisting, in the 28th minute for a 3-0 halftime lead.

Anderson’s goal, her second of the season, came in the 79th minute and was assisted by Galbraith.

Cortes capped the scoring with her 13th goal of the season with 39 seconds left.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Albuquerque, N.M., paced by Spencer Moore’s 55th-place showing in 22 minutes, 59.71 seconds, UNLV placed ninth in the 10-team, 6-kilometer Mountain West Championships.

Host New Mexico, ranked No. 2 nationally, won its 10th straight title with a score of 22, placing all five of its runners in the top 15, including four between first and fifth place.

Ednah Kurgat won in 19:58.77, Weinin Kelati was second (20:11.63), and Charlotte Prouse (20:14.67) placed third.

Boise State had runners place fourth, seventh and eighth en route to finishing second with 50 points.

Utah State placed third with 73 points, followed by Air Force (114), San Jose State (144), UNR (145), Colorado State (179), Wyoming (204), UNLV (282) and Fresno State (309).

For the Rebels, Emma Wahlenmaier was 67th in 23:40.78, Elisa Rovere 69th in 23:46.34, Lindy Eskin 71st in 24:02.00, Skyler Free 72nd in 24:02.57 and Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete 83rd in 27:14.26.

MEN’S SOCCER

At Johann Memorial Field, Blake Frischknecht, Karson Payton and Paul Hoffmeister scored for Utah Valley, which opened a three-goal lead and held on for a 3-2 win over UNLV.

Frischknecht opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with his first goal of the season, and Payton tallied his first goal in the 55th.

Hoffmeister gave the Wolverines (6-8-2, 3-3-2) a 3-0 lead by converting a penalty kick for his fifth goal in the 60th minute.

The Rebels (8-9, 5-3) broke through when Marco Gonzalez scored his fifth goal, assisted by Shota Takada and Kevin Partida, in the 62nd minute.

Timo Mehlich capped the scoring with his fourth goal in the 87th minute.