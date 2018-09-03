UNLV roundup: Women’s soccer team cruises to shutout

Georgia Kingman scored on a penalty kick and assisted on two goals by Kaila Brinkman barely a minute apart, helping UNLV to a 6-0 rout over visiting Cal State Bakersfield in a nonconference women’s soccer match Sunday.

Michaela Morris had two assists for the Rebels (4-1-1), who outshot the Roadrunners (1-4) by a 32-5 margin, including 18-4 in shots on goal. Freshman Emberly Sevilla had four saves in her first collegiate shutout.

UNLV scored three goals in each half. Amanda Galbraith notched her third goal of the season in the sixth minute, Kingman converted a penalty kick in the 24th, and Erykah Brown scored on an assist by Kim Olivares in the 43rd.

Caitlyn Kreutz’s third goal of the season came in the 65th minute, followed by goals by Brinkman in the 72nd and 73rd as the Rebels improved to 3-0 at home.

MEN’S SOCCER

At Tulsa, Okla., Jorge Barrientos scored on a header in the 96th minute to lift Oral Roberts to a 2-1 overtime win over the Rebels.

Marco Gonzalez scored in his third straight match, burying a pass from Jesus Partida in the ninth minute to put UNLV (3-1) up 1-0.

The Golden Eagles (2-2) tied it in the 57th minute, when a hand ball led to a penalty-kick goal by Junior Chavez. Christos Smirlis assisted on Barrientos’ winner.

Each team had 12 shots, with Oral Roberts holding a 7-5 edge in shots on goal. Enrique Adame had five saves for the Rebels.