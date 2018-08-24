UNLV roundup: Women’s soccer team dealt first loss

Taylor Harris and MaKenzie Lawrence scored 1½ minutes apart in the first half to lead Southern Utah to a 2-0 win over UNLV in a nonconference women’s soccer match Thursday in Cedar City, Utah.

Freshman Emberly Sevilla had a career-high five saves for the Rebels (2-1), who held an 18-9 edge in shots — including a 10-7 advantage in shots on goal — in their fifth straight road loss dating to last season.

Brianna Aldridge had 10 saves for the Thunderbirds (1-2) in dealing UNLV its first shutout since Oct. 1.

Kickoff was delayed 2½ hours because of stormy weather.