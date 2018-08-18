Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Women’s soccer team dominates opener

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2018 - 12:36 am
 

Robin Pollard and Kaila Brinkman scored two goals apiece Friday to lead UNLV to a season-opening 5-1 win over Illinois-Chicago in the UNLV Invitational women’s soccer tournament at Johann Memorial Field.

Freshman goalkeeper Emberly Sevilla shut out the Flames (0-1) over the final 80 minutes, stopping three of four shots in total, as the Rebels held a 22-8 edge in shots — including an 11-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Caitlyn Kreutz scored off her own rebound in the 61st minute to put UNLV (1-0) ahead to stay as the Rebels won their season opener for the eighth straight season.

