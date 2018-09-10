UNLV roundup: Women’s soccer team notches another shutout

Caitlyn Kreutz and Michaela Morris scored 40 seconds apart in the second half to back freshman Emberly Sevilla, who had eight saves, leading UNLV to a 2-0 victory over Montana in a nonconference women’s soccer match Sunday.

Caitlyn Kreutz and Michaela Morris scored 40 seconds apart in the second half to back freshman Emberly Sevilla, who had a career-high eight saves, leading UNLV to a 2-0 victory over Montana in a nonconference women’s soccer match Sunday at Johann Memorial Field.

The victory, the Rebels’ fourth straight and third in a row by shutout, gave coach Chris Shaw a program-record 55 wins.

Kreutz scored her team-best fifth goal of the season, off assists from Hannah Harrison and Katie Ballou, in the 62nd minute. Harrison and Kaila Brinkman assisted on Morris’ goal.

UNLV (6-1-1) held a 14-13 edge in shots, but the Grizzlies (1-4-2) had an 8-4 advantage in shots on goal.

MEN’S SOCCER

At Johann Memorial Field, Samuel Goni scored in the 85th minute off a scramble near the Rebels’ goal, lifting Cal State Fullerton to a 1-0 victory.

Alex Juarez assisted on the goal for the Titans (1-1-3), who held a 13-8 edge in shots, including a 7-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Enrique Adame had six saves for UNLV (4-2).

MEN’S TENNIS

At Napa Valley, Calif., Eric Samuelsson and Clayton Alenik each won a singles match and teamed for a doubles victory as the Rebels wrapped up play in the College Invitational.

Samuelsson defeated Liberty’s Josh Wilson 6-3, 7-6, and Alenik downed Liberty’s Farid Juri 6-7, 6-3, 6-4. Samuelsson and Alenik teamed for a 8-4 victory over Tulsa’s Jarrod Hing and Daniel Siddall.

Also for the Rebels, Jordan Sauer and Zach Garner each lost a three-set singles match to a Liberty opponent, and Sauer and Garner lost an 8-7 (9) doubles match to a Tulsa duo.