UNLV roundup: Women’s soccer team shut out by No. 12 Duke

Mackenzie Pluck scored two first-half goals to lead No. 12-ranked Duke to a 3-0 victory over UNLV in the Duke Classic women’s soccer tournament Thursday in Durham, North Carolina.

(Getty Images)

Pluck scored in the 24th and 39th minutes, and Marykate McGuire capped the scoring in the 56th minute for the Blue Devils (3-1-1), who halted a two-match win streak by the Rebels (2-2).

Tess Boarde, Remi Swartz, Emmy Duerr and Ella Stevens each had an assist for Duke, which held advantages of 23-6 in shots and 7-2 in shots on goal.

McKenna Sullivan had a team-high three shots for UNLV, putting one on goal.

Brooke Heinsohn had two saves in 64 minutes, 46 seconds for the Blue Devils, and Ruthie Jones played the final 25:14 in goal without facing a shot to preserve the shutout.

Elly Reynada had one save in 18:38 for the Rebels, and Emberly Sevilla had two saves and permitted three goals in 71:22.