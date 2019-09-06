91°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Women’s soccer team shut out by No. 12 Duke

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2019 - 9:25 pm
 

Mackenzie Pluck scored two first-half goals to lead No. 12-ranked Duke to a 3-0 victory over UNLV in the Duke Classic women’s soccer tournament Thursday in Durham, North Carolina.

Pluck scored in the 24th and 39th minutes, and Marykate McGuire capped the scoring in the 56th minute for the Blue Devils (3-1-1), who halted a two-match win streak by the Rebels (2-2).

Tess Boarde, Remi Swartz, Emmy Duerr and Ella Stevens each had an assist for Duke, which held advantages of 23-6 in shots and 7-2 in shots on goal.

McKenna Sullivan had a team-high three shots for UNLV, putting one on goal.

Brooke Heinsohn had two saves in 64 minutes, 46 seconds for the Blue Devils, and Ruthie Jones played the final 25:14 in goal without facing a shot to preserve the shutout.

Elly Reynada had one save in 18:38 for the Rebels, and Emberly Sevilla had two saves and permitted three goals in 71:22.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Shelby Capllonch (UNLV)
UNLV mens soccer falls in overtime to San Diego State
RJ

Hunter George scored his second goal of the match in overtime to give San Diego State a 3-2 victory over the UNLV men’s soccer team Monday at Johann Memorial Field.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Freshman steps up in women’s soccer victory
RJ

Freshman Alysa Caso scored her first two collegiate goals, including the go-ahead score with 59 seconds left, to rally UNLV past host Cal State Bakersfield 2-1 in a nonconference women’s soccer match.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Volleyball team rallies for five-set victory
RJ

Shelby Capllonch had eight of her 17 kills in the third set, helping UNLV overcome a two-set deficit in a 3-2 win over Portland in the Wildcat Invitational volleyball tournament in Ogden, Utah.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Women’s soccer team blanked in season opener
RJ

Alexis White scored in the 38th minute, and Taylor Thames had three saves in her first shutout to lead Cal State Northridge past UNLV 1-0 in both women’s soccer teams’ season opener.

UNLV roundup: 3 men’s soccer players honored by league
RJ

UNLV midfielder Timo Mehlich, defender Tyler Allen and forward Marco Gonzalez were named to the preseason all-league team by Western Athletic Conference men’s soccer coaches.

UNLV roundup: Williams picked for Midwest baseball showcase
RJ

UNLV second baseman Edarian Williams was selected by a panel of MLB scouts to partake in a day of workouts and a Northwoods League showcase Tuesday featuring Great Lakes Division players.