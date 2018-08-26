UNLV roundup: Women’s soccer team ties Utah Valley

Michaela Morris scored in the 87th minute to help UNLV muster a 1-1 tie with Utah Valley in a nonconference women’s soccer match Saturday in Orem, Utah.

Michaela Morris scored on a header in the 87th minute to help UNLV muster a 1-1 tie with Utah Valley in a nonconference women’s soccer match Saturday in Orem, Utah.

Emberly Sevilla had six saves for the Rebels (2-1-1), who matched the Wolverines (0-2-1) with 16 shots, including seven on goal.

Katie Haskins opened the scoring in the 74th minute, and Paige Almendariz and Isabella Myers assisted on Morris’ goal in the 110-minute match.

Brooklyn Nielsen had six saves for Utah Valley.

VOLLEYBALL

At Cox Pavilion, Mariena Hayden had 14 kills and 11 digs to lead the Rebels (2-1) to a 25-22, 25-16, 25-18 sweep over Long Island-Brooklyn (1-2) to wrap up the season-opening UNLV Invitational.

Kate Brennan had eight kills and five blocks for UNLV. Lauryn Burt had 17 assists and Antonetta Rolda 16 for the Rebels.