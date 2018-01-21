UNLV roundup: Women’s swim team falls to UNR

Sofia Carnevale contributed to three wins for UNLV in its 169-129 loss to UNR in a women’s swimming and diving meet Saturday at Buchanan Natatorium.

Carnevale won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 3.60 seconds and the 200 breaststroke in 2:18.28 and was part of the Rebels’ victorious 200 medley relay team.

Also for UNLV, Ida Schutt won the 500 freestyle (5:01.61) and the 1,650 (17:24.52), freshman Tara Wise won the 200 butterfly (2:09.08), and Myka Fielding placed second in 3-meter diving with a program-record 345.00 points.