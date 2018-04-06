UNLV roundup: Women’s tennis team blanks Montana

Aiwen Zhu and En-Pei Huang each won in singles and combined for a doubles victory, leading UNLV to a 7-0 triumph over Montana in a nonconference women’s tennis match Thursday at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

Aiwen Zhu, shown last season, notched a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles and was part of a 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles Thursday in UNLV's 7-0 home triumph over Montana. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Aiwen Zhu and En-Pei Huang each won in singles and combined for a doubles victory, leading UNLV to a 7-0 triumph over Montana in a nonconference women’s tennis match Thursday at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

Izumi Asano, Anna Bogoslavets, Jovana Kenic and Samantha Li also won in singles, and Juliet Zhang and Mercedes Lopez teamed for a doubles victory for the Rebels (12-5), who improved to 11-1 at home and dropped the Grizzlies to 7-12.

MEN’S GOLF

Freshman Jack Trent was named Mountain West men’s golfer of the week after tying for seventh out of 135 competitors at The Goodwin last weekend in San Francisco.

The league honor was the first for Trent and the Rebels’ sixth this season.

In his fourth top-10 performance of the season last weekend, Trent shot back-to-back 4-under-par 67s and finished at 5-under 208 with 14 birdies over 54 holes, helping the 23rd-ranked Rebels place fifth at The Goodwin in a field featuring seven teams ranked in the nation’s top 30.

For the week, Trent averaged 69.33 strokes per round.